Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Saturday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

HLX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,676. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.56 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alisa B. Johnson sold 15,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $150,153.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,978. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 13,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $129,931.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,400.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 852,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,287,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 725.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,370,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 2,083,536 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,566,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,667,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,833,000 after buying an additional 1,156,169 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,628,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,929,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

