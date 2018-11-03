Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (HOT) Insider Buys £9,850 in Stock

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT) insider Wendy Colquhoun acquired 1,000 shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 985 ($12.87) per share, with a total value of £9,850 ($12,870.77).

Shares of LON:HOT opened at GBX 1,012.50 ($13.23) on Friday. Henderson Opportunities Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 890 ($11.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50).

Henderson Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

