Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

The analysts wrote, “3Q results & 2019 guidance point to strong top-line momentum after years of depressed growth. Moreover, following yesterday’s Investor Day, we have greater conviction in our view that HLF can sustainably grow sales at least in line with its TAM growth rate of ~6%, while also expanding margins and driving incremental earnings upside via accretive FCF usage. HLF’s technology investments should magnify its “distributor difference” and enable further share gains.””

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

HLF traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.48. 775,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,849. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.41.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, COO David Pezzullo sold 33,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $1,840,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 343.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,349,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,366,000 after buying an additional 4,142,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,662,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,763 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6,745.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,809,000 after purchasing an additional 950,345 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 484.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 991,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,086,000 after purchasing an additional 821,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,921,000 after purchasing an additional 509,484 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

