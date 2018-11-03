Hercules Capital (HTGC) Given a $15.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HTGC. ValuEngine cut shares of Hercules Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of HTGC stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $12.46. 961,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.37 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 321,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 89,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc, formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc, is a business development company specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

