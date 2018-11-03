Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.92.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. 485,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $370.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.16. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.59 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In related news, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,331 shares in the company, valued at $734,546.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Lucas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 996,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,376.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,539 shares of company stock worth $343,123. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 41.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 18.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as residential wind-only property insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina.

