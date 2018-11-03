Hershey (HSY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $104.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSY. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Hershey from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $110.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $105.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hershey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.81.

HSY opened at $105.84 on Tuesday. Hershey has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $115.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55. Hershey had a return on equity of 102.30% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 21,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $2,291,932.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 17,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,811,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,716 shares of company stock valued at $12,690,499. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. grace capital bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

