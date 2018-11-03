HFF, Inc. (HF) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) – William Blair cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for HFF in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. William Blair also issued estimates for HFF’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HF. Zacks Investment Research cut HFF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded HFF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HFF from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of HFF stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. HFF has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.07.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. HFF had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $161.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.60 million.

In other HFF news, President Joe Thornton, Jr. sold 12,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $532,793.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 434,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,087,939.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joe Thornton, Jr. sold 19,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $815,664.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 385,929 shares in the company, valued at $16,182,002.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,244 shares of company stock worth $5,696,330 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in HFF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in HFF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in HFF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HFF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HFF by 8.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HFF, Inc provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital primarily in the United States commercial real estate industry. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land.

