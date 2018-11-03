HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) by 183.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,418 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.27% of HighPoint Resources worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the second quarter worth about $128,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 97.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the second quarter worth about $135,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPR opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $783.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 3.26. HighPoint Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $9.00 price objective on HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

In related news, COO Paul W. Geiger III purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth A. Wonstolen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

