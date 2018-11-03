HollyWoodCoin Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (HWC)

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last seven days, HollyWoodCoin has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. HollyWoodCoin has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $236,717.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HollyWoodCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000218 BTC.

GambleCoin (GMCN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About HollyWoodCoin

HollyWoodCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 29,859,056 coins and its circulating supply is 10,503,778 coins. HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin. HollyWoodCoin’s official website is hollywoodcoin.us.

HollyWoodCoin Coin Trading

HollyWoodCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyWoodCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyWoodCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HollyWoodCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

