HomeStreet (HMST) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, FIG Partners set a $30.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.35.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. HomeStreet had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $109.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mary L. Vincent sold 8,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $250,132.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,617.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 438.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.