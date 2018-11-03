Hostess Brands (TWNK) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWNK. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hostess Brands from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of -0.04. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry E. Bodner acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $119,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,445.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs acquired 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,541.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $330,589.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 35,805 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 393,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 305,518 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $2,172,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.