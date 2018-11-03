Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Howard Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howard Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.

HBMD stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $299.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of -0.10. Howard Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard G. Arnold purchased 1,493 shares of Howard Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $25,769.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,701.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert D. Jr. Kunisch purchased 5,000 shares of Howard Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,453 shares of company stock valued at $232,156 over the last ninety days. 10.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 122.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 60.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

