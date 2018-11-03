Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

HURN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Barrington Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of HURN opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.08. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $55.31.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.49 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James D. Edwards sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $36,169.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $856,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,991.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 230,019 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,360,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 122.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

