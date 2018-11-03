Husky Energy’s (HUSKF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TD Securities lowered shares of Husky Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Husky Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Husky Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

HUSKF opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. Husky Energy has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

