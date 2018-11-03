Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Insider Purchases $15,108.06 in Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) insider Victoire G. Rankin purchased 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.43 per share, for a total transaction of $15,108.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HY stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.17. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $93.90.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $782.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.20 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 40.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 34.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.5% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

