Iamgold (IAG) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IAG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iamgold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iamgold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of IAG opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. Iamgold has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Iamgold had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $277.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Iamgold’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Iamgold by 69.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,959,287 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,020 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 4.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,001,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $371,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 65.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,000 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 41.7% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 3,074,655 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after purchasing an additional 904,111 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 5.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,027,426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,214,000 after purchasing an additional 565,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

