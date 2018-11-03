iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0723 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of IBDP stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $25.23.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.