Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.57. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $81.88.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 13.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 93,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 20.2% in the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 26,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds.

