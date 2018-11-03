IDACORP (IDA) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.28.

IDACORP stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.63. 361,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.27. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $79.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coal producer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $408.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.79 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 56.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDACORP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on IDACORP from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised IDACORP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.00.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

