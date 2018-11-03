IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Issues FY 2017 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) updated its FY 2017 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.61-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.385-2.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.45 billion.IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $4.16-4.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $246.50.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $204.91 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $146.09 and a 1 year high of $256.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 703.80%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.50, for a total value of $7,365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lane sold 5,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.78, for a total transaction of $1,441,227.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,129 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,219. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.