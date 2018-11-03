IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 637 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,523.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 112,869 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.1% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.4% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 657,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,896,000 after purchasing an additional 161,059 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.17.

In related news, CEO Guy Grainger sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $30,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,774.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $137.38 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.