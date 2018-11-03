IFP Advisors Inc Sells 317 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,378,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 44.5% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,442,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.58, for a total transaction of $1,024,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,304 shares in the company, valued at $118,735,976.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.85, for a total transaction of $652,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,629 shares of company stock valued at $18,631,589 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $272.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.94.

Illumina stock opened at $328.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.83 and a twelve month high of $372.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

