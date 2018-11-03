IG Group (IGG) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a report published on Tuesday. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 980 ($12.81) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IGG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IG Group from GBX 955 ($12.48) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IG Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IG Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 957.25 ($12.51).

Shares of LON:IGG opened at GBX 613 ($8.01) on Tuesday. IG Group has a 12 month low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 837.50 ($10.94).

In other IG Group news, insider Paul Mainwaring sold 29,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.62), for a total value of £264,610.85 ($345,760.94).

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

