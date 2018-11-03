Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,694 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Illumina worth $72,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 4.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,297,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,200,271,000 after purchasing an additional 185,745 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 21.4% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 778,450 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $217,413,000 after purchasing an additional 137,302 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 5.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $168,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 219.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $153,318,000 after purchasing an additional 377,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Illumina by 4.1% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 512,611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $143,167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,324 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.18, for a total transaction of $386,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,606.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.14, for a total transaction of $464,558.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,954.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,629 shares of company stock worth $18,631,589 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $328.10 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.83 and a 52-week high of $372.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.26. Illumina had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.94.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

