Image Sensing Systems (ISNS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

ISNS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.80. Image Sensing Systems has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.75.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Image Sensing Systems stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Image Sensing Systems worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

