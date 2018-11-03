Immersion (IMMR) Announces Earnings Results

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Immersion had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 86.57%. The business had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of IMMR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.19. 560,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92. Immersion has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

Get Immersion alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMMR shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immersion stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Immersion worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.