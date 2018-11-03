ImmunoGen (IMGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) posted its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. ImmunoGen updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

IMGN traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.73. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

In related news, VP Anna Berkenblit sold 5,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $46,808.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 132,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 75.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.