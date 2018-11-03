Imperva Inc (IMPV) Position Trimmed by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Imperva were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMPV. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Imperva during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,917,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Imperva by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 221,932 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Imperva by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after purchasing an additional 113,280 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Imperva during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,311,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Imperva during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,014,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMPV opened at $55.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -198.36 and a beta of 1.72. Imperva Inc has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $57.65.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $91.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.24 million. Imperva had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperva Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Imperva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Imperva in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Macquarie cut Imperva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Imperva from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.37.

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

