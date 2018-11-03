Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IMMY) Director Robert J. Kammer Sells 10,000 Shares

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IMMY) Director Robert J. Kammer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,271.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 322,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,268. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Get Imprimis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 372.57% and a negative net margin of 28.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 39,750 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners grew its position in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 153.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 170,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 103,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Imprimis Pharmaceuticals

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and sale of medications to physicians and patients in the United States. It offers ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imprimis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.