Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-0.75 for the period.

NYSE IRT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.67. 1,034,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,743. The company has a market cap of $868.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $48.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 98.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

