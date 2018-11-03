ING Groep’s (ING) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE ING traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,137. ING Groep has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.21.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

