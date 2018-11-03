Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

Innophos has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Innophos has a payout ratio of 68.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Innophos to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Shares of IPHS stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $574.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.75. Innophos has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.20 million. Innophos had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Innophos will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IPHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Innophos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Innophos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

