INO COIN (INO) Price Tops $0.34

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One INO COIN token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00005393 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and Token Store. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $415,403.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get INO COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00149138 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00250898 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.12 or 0.09804018 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

INO COIN Token Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.