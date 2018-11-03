Insider Buying: Coral Products PLC (CRU) Insider Purchases £1,025.64 in Stock

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU) insider Sharon Adele Gramauskas acquired 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £1,025.64 ($1,340.18).

LON:CRU opened at GBX 10.25 ($0.13) on Friday. Coral Products PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.05 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 17.80 ($0.23).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

About Coral Products

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers video cassette cases, plastic housewares for supermarkets, DVD cases, recycling boxes, food waste caddies and associated accessories, lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

