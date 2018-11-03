Insider Buying: First Cobalt Corp (FCC) Insider Purchases C$10,500.00 in Stock

First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) insider Trent Mell bought 50,000 shares of First Cobalt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

Trent Mell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 15th, Trent Mell bought 50,000 shares of First Cobalt stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, August 13th, Trent Mell bought 7,000 shares of First Cobalt stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,100.00.

Shares of FCC opened at C$0.21 on Friday. First Cobalt Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$1.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCC. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of First Cobalt from C$1.40 to C$1.35 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$0.70 target price on shares of First Cobalt and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th.

First Cobalt Company Profile

First Cobalt Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. The company's principal assets include the Greater Cobalt project, including the cobalt north, south, and central camps located in Ontario, Canada; and the Iron Creek project that is situated in Idaho, the United States.

