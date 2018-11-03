Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $62,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,445.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Garnreiter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 1st, Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $68,610.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 116.45, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $76.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1,515.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

