Insider Selling: DE ENHANCED Glb/COM (DEX) Major Shareholder Sells $2,114,203.00 in Stock

DE ENHANCED Glb/COM (NYSE:DEX) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 215,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $2,114,203.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 19,026 shares of DE ENHANCED Glb/COM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $200,724.30.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 48,961 shares of DE ENHANCED Glb/COM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $517,028.16.

DEX stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. DE ENHANCED Glb/COM has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of DE ENHANCED Glb/COM by 201.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 43,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DE ENHANCED Glb/COM by 36.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DE ENHANCED Glb/COM by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of DE ENHANCED Glb/COM by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,269,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after buying an additional 21,423 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of DE ENHANCED Glb/COM during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000.

About DE ENHANCED Glb/COM

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

