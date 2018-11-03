Insider Selling: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) Director Sells 245,096 Shares of Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Director Brian K. Halak sold 245,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $3,411,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $13.49 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $844.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,642.81% and a negative return on equity of 97.39%. Equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,044,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 839.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,402 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 972,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 369,114 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 909,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 382,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 719.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 427,284 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

