Insider Selling: Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Director Sells 569 Shares of Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Director T Kent Elliott sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $16,233.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

T Kent Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 10th, T Kent Elliott sold 30,453 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $946,783.77.

On Monday, October 1st, T Kent Elliott sold 569 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $21,405.78.

On Wednesday, September 12th, T Kent Elliott sold 30,453 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,128,588.18.

On Wednesday, August 29th, T Kent Elliott sold 569 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $20,484.00.

On Monday, August 13th, T Kent Elliott sold 30,453 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,059,764.40.

NASDAQ FSCT opened at $27.39 on Friday. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.45.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $67.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.31) EPS. Forescout Technologies’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FSCT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 128.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,601 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 45.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 896,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,859,000 after buying an additional 278,766 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 890,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,495,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 52.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,066,000 after buying an additional 281,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 3,211.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 690,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after buying an additional 669,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

