Insider Selling: Shopify Inc (SHOP) Director Sells C$273,780.00 in Stock

Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) Director Steven Alan Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.89, for a total value of C$273,780.00.

SHOP opened at C$190.95 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of C$117.11 and a 12 month high of C$232.65.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

