Insider Selling: Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,273,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,881,656.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Friday, October 12th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $116,160.00.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $147,240.00.

On Tuesday, September 11th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $138,960.00.

On Friday, August 24th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $148,840.00.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $152,720.00.

Shares of TRUP stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,409. Trupanion Inc has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Trupanion by 111.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trupanion to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.