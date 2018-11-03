Insperity (NSP) Releases Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.82. Insperity also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.69-3.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Insperity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. First Analysis restated an equal weight rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.80.

NYSE:NSP opened at $111.19 on Friday. Insperity has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $121.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.14. Insperity had a return on equity of 122.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $925.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 20,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $2,263,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $4,723,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 582,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,097,998.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,192 shares of company stock valued at $18,290,208. Insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

