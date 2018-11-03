Integer (ITGR) Announces Earnings Results

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integer had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $305.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Integer updated its FY18 guidance to $3.55-3.70 EPS.

Shares of ITGR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.26. 345,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.80. Integer has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $87.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Integer alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITGR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Integer to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

In related news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $143,134.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Summers, Jr. sold 26,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $2,161,407.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,311 shares of company stock worth $8,201,676 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Integer by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.