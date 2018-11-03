Integer (ITGR) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $81.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Integer to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.20.

NYSE ITGR traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $84.26. 345,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,588. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. Integer had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $305.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integer will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 8,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $692,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeremy Friedman sold 15,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,201,676. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Integer by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Integer by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Integer by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Integer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Integer by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

