Integer (ITGR) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $84.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Integer from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Integer stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.26. The stock had a trading volume of 345,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,588. Integer has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Integer had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $305.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $143,134.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeremy Friedman sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $107,443.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,201,676 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Integer by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Integer by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

