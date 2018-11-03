International Consolidated Airlns Grp (IAG) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 765 ($10.00) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.67) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Societe Generale set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 741.47 ($9.69).

LON IAG traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 614.20 ($8.03). 10,719,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12-month low of GBX 516 ($6.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 680.60 ($8.89).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a €0.15 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

