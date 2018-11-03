International Paper Co (IP) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,831,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,867,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,259,000 after purchasing an additional 745,170 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 640,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 362,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,921,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,100,000 after purchasing an additional 269,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 254,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $793,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 4,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $256,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,864 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Barclays cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Argus cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.64.

NYSE IP opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $66.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to buyback $430.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.44%.

International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

