inTEST (INTT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter.

Shares of INTT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,276. inTEST has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet raised inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

