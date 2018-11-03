Intevac (IVAC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have $5.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Intevac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intevac in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Intevac from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised Intevac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Intevac presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.90. Intevac has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intevac will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intevac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 20th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Intevac by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Intevac by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 94,884 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering, etch and deposition, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, spares, and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation support services.

