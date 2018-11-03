Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th.

Invesco Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

VBF stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $20.18.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Invesco Bond Fund.

